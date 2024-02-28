WATCH: Kentucky fans goes crazy as Reed Sheppard seals the game with a buzzer-beater

The 16th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats went on the road and defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs thanks to a game-winning shot by Reed Sheppard. With the game knotted up at 89 and time winding down, the Bulldogs' defense was attempting to force overtime. However, Reed Sheppard attempted a layup near the free-throw line with the clock zeroing out to win the game on the road.

This is significant as the team was playing without senior forward Tre Mitchell. The win marks a 20-win season for the Wildcats, and Sheppard had an outstanding game with 32 points and seven assists off the bench.

That buzzer-beating layup also helped the Wildcats come back as they outscored the Bulldogs 56-46 in the second half of the game. It will be interesting to see if this win gives the program momentum heading into their final three regular season games and the postseason.

What has Reed Sheppard done this season for the Kentucky Wildcats?

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard has been doing pretty well in Year 1 of his college basketball career. He is a key piece to the rotation, coming into the game to help lead the second unit on the court, and he has been doing just that. He is averaging 11.7 points while shooting 52.2% overall, 51.4% from beyond the arc and 81.1% from the charity stripe.

However, he is more than just a scoring threat, as he is currently leading all the Wildcats with 4.1 assists per game and picking the opposition's pockets with 2.7 steals per contest.

What are the odds for the Kentucky Wildcats to win the NCAA Tournament?

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to be a top-five seed when March Madness rolls around, as they are one of the more complete teams. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are tied with the Kansas Jayhawks and the Marquette Golden Eagles for the ninth-best odds to cut the nets at +2200.

