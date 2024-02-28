The college basketball injury report for today is interesting as we have some AP Poll Top 25 teams on the slate. We also have a number of injuries to report on as we head towards the postseason. Let's dig deeper into recent updates for impactful players.

College basketball injury report, February 27

Tre Mitchell, Kentucky Wildcats

Senior Kentucky Wildcats forward Tre Mitchell has been a strong player for the program but is dealing with a shoulder and back injury. The back issue has sidelined him for multiple games. He hasn't played since the February 13th game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Tony Bergeron, his stepfather, appeared on WPBK-FM last week:

"I thought he came back a little too early, got hit, and sprained that should like it was a football injury. The problem now is that it is ridiculously painful. He needs to just wait until his back is 100 percent." h/t Yardbarker

He has been limited to 22 games this season, and the fifth-year senior is averaging 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Ramon Walker Jr, Houston Cougars

Junior guard Ramon Walker Jr. has been a pivotal player for the Houston Cougars, but he is not going to be on the court for the remainder of the year. Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte reported that Walker Jr. suffered a knee injury ahead of the game against the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

After the game, coach Kelvin Sampson confirmed the report and announced that the injury was a torn meniscus.

Kevin McCullar Jr, Kansas Jayhawks

Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been dealing with a knee injury and has not been active for 10 days now. His last game was on February 17th against the Oklahoma Sooners. Kansas coach Bill Self confirmed that he is not looking to speed up the recovery timeline to get him on the court. McCullar may not suit up again this season.

"My concern is: Will he play again this year? It's not a day-to-day deal. It's a week-to-week deal. He obviously won't go on Tuesday. I'm not going to put him out there because he's missed so much time, even though you can look at games and number of games missed, but that's not the story... He's going to practice for a good week before we put him out there." h/t Kansas City Star

McCullar has averaged a team-high 19.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

