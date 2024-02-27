2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 17: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The AP Poll Top 25 men's basketball rankings for Week 17 have once again proven there is no clear-cut dominant program in the 2023-24 season. However, that makes things much more intriguing as it builds up excitement among fans. Let's take a look at the top 25 and discuss exactly how the poll looks.

AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings

The AP Poll has seen a lot of movement in Week 17. The top five have shifted as the new ones include Houston, Purdue, UConn, Tennessee and Marquette. This is the first time we have seen the Houston Cougars take the top spot.

There was a lot of shifting throughout the rankings, and below is the updated AP Poll Top 25 for Week 17 of the college basketball season.

Ranking Team Record 1 Houston 24-3 2 Purdue 25-3 3 UConn 25-3 4 Tennessee 21-6 5 Marquette 21-6 6 Arizona 21-6 7 Kansas 21-6 8 Iowa State 21-6 9 North Carolina 21-6 10 Duke 21-6 11 Auburn 21-6 12 Creighton 20-8 13 Illinois 20-7 14 Alabama 19-8 15 Baylor 19-8 16 Kentucky 19-8 17 Saint Mary's 23-6 18 South Carolina 22-5 19 Washington State 21-7 20 San Diego State 21-7 21 Dayton 21-5 22 Utah State 22-5 23 Gonzaga 22-6 24 Florida 19-8 25 South Florida 21-5

What team climbed the most in the Top 25?

There have been two teams that are neck-and-neck with one another, and each remained that way as they climbed three spots in this week's poll. The Auburn Tigers and the Creighton Bluejays jumped three places to 11th and 12th, respectively.

Auburn had one game this week and picked up a 97-76 road victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers have a tough week as they face off against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday. Creighton experienced all the emotions as it defeated the UConn Huskies at home 85-66 but lost on the road to the St. John's Red Storm 80-66.

What team dropped the most in the Top 25?

The Dayton Flyers had the worst week of any team remaining on the rankings, dropping five spots and sitting at 21st in the nation. The program only had one game this week, as it lost on the road to the George Mason Patriots 71-67 and allowed 44 points in the second half.

The Flyers are still a great program, but they need to showcase their abilities this week to regain momentum before the conference tournaments begin.

