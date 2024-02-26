Baylor vs TCU predictions, odds and picks - Feb. 26 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exciting Big 12 Conference game between the No. 11 Baylor Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs inside the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena on Monday night. The tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The Bears (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) are on a two-game losing streak after an 82-76 overtime home loss on Saturday against the Houston Cougars. The Horned Frogs (19-8, 8-6) are coming off a 75-57 home victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

Also Read: "You gave 85 to Illinois you all s*ck": Caitlin Clark's Iowa gets trolled by college hoops fans despite win over Fighting Illini

Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Baylor Bears +2.5 (-110) Over 147.5 (-115) +120 TCU Horned Frogs -2.5 (-110) Under 147.5 (-105) -140

Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs head-to-head

These two teams are incredibly familiar with one another. The Bears and the Horned Frogs are facing off for the 189th time. Baylor has the advantage as it has a 101-87 record against TCU.

The most recent game saw TCU pick up a 105-102 triple-overtime road win on Jan. 27, 2024.

Where to watch Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs

This Big 12 Conference game will be aired both on linear television as well as streaming. The game will be broadcast on ESPN tonight. It is also available to be streamed on ESPN+, FuboTV and YouTube TV.

Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs critical injuries

Baylor

Guard Langston Love: Knee (Questionable)

Forward Yanis Ndjonga: Knee (Out)

TCU

Center Ernest Udeh Jr.: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Best picks and prediction

The Baylor Bears may be ranked, but they will struggle in today's game against the TCU Horned Frogs. Looking at the defenses lately, there is a clear difference as Bayor is giving up 80.3 points in its last three games while TCU is allowing 69.8 points in its previous four games.

With Emmanuel Miller doing well this season with 16.1 ppg and 5.9 rpg, the Bears will struggle to get stops on him.

There is a reason why TCU is 12-2 at home and Baylor is 3-4 on the road. All in all, go with the TCU Horned Frogs to win and cover the spread in their own building.

Pick: TCU Horned Frogs -2.5 (-110)

Also Read: Nijel Pack injury update ahead of North Carolina game: What happened to the Miami guard?