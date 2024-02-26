Nijel Pack injury update ahead of North Carolina game: What happened to Miami guard?

The Miami Hurricanes are heading into an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and it will be interesting to see if junior guard Nigel Pack is able to suit up for the Hurricanes. He has missed the previous few games due to a new injury, and this Miami team needs him to be healthy to have a chance in this game.

What do we know about Pack's injury and most recent status? Let's take a deep dive into everything we know.

Nijel Pack injury update

The update for Nijel Pack seems to be that there is no public announcement about the current status for today's game. He is currently listed as questionable with a knee injury and missed the last two games. This knee injury forced him to miss two games earlier this season in December.

Also Read: Rob Dillingham NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Kentucky guard ft. Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and more

What happened to Nijel Pack?

Nijel Pack has been one of the best players in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and they are going to be in contention. However, a knee injury that happened in December has flared up a bit and forced him to miss the last few games.

When will Nijel Pack return?

Nijel Pack has been doing well throughout the season, and if he can return, that will give a boost to the Miami Hurricanes as a whole. Coach Jim Larranaga discussed last week about not having a real timetable that has been made public.

"I'm not sure what I'm allowed to share with what the rules are in terms of the medical, but (last Monday) I didn't have any idea what the plan would be. And after they had the discussion, I'm very happy what the plan is going forward.

"It's what I would have recommended. I didn't. It had nothing to do with me. I have no say in medical. But I'm expecting having Nijel back sooner rather than later." h/t 247 Sports

While that does not necessarily give us a return date for his return, it seems as if it may happen before the end of the regular season.

Also Read: Ramon Walker injury: What happened to Houston guard before game vs Baylor