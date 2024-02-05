Rob Dillingham NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Kentucky guard ft. Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and more

Kentucky Wildcats guard freshman Rob Dillingham has the chance to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2024 NBA draft. He has done well, averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes. Dillingham has been an outstanding shooter, going 48.3% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

So, which NBA teams would be the best fits for him? Let's discuss the best landing spots for Dilllingham.

Rob Dillingham NBA landing spots

#1 Miami Heat

The Heat need to continue to get better at the guard position if they want to be viewed as a threat in the Eastern Conference.

Dillingham could be a good future backcourt with someone like Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the future. With the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the way and keeping the top players, only Caleb Martin, Kevin Love, Josh Richardson and Thomas Bryant have player options and can leave.

It would be a great place for Rob Dillingham to learn the NBA and go immediately to another winning culture, like how Kentucky is built.

#2 Toronto Raptors

The Raptors could have up to three first-round picks in the 2024 NBA draft, so they would be a place where Dillingham would immediately become a starting guard.

With Gary Trent Jr. becoming an unrestricted free agent after the season, it would a perfect spot to replace him. Being in the backcourt with R.J. Barrett for the next few years would be great, and he could make a run at the play-in tournament right away.

#3 Houston Rockets

The Rockets are a young team with a bright future and would be a great landing spot for Rob Dillingham.

With a strong coach like Ime Udoka and a young roster, it will be interesting. The starting backcourt seems to be Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, but that makes one of them expendable as they continue to get some more talent or draft picks for the future.

#4 Washington Wizards

Pairing Rob Dillingham with Jordan Poole could be an explosive backcourt and help turn the Washington Wizards. the team is young and needs to figure out how to be a bit more relevant, as they seem very irrelevant after trading away both John Wall and Bradley Beal.

#5 Golden State Warriors

With how the Golden State Warriors are playing right now, they seem to be right in line for a lottery pick.

With shooting guard Klay Thompson not looking like the player he was before all the injuries, the Warriors could look to build around point guard Stephen Curry with a solid two-guard.

