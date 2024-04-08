Alabama HC Nate Oats and Baylor HC Scott Drew among potential candidates to replace John Calipari

The Kentucky Wildcats will be searching for a new head coach for the men's basketball team.

John Calipari, the Wildcats coach since 2009, will reportedly sign a five-year deal with Arkansas as their new head coach.

The news came after Calipari was adamant about trying to turn around Kentucky following the Wildcats' stunning loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"That standard of national titles has been here from coach Rupp on," Calipari said. "The only thing I am saying to all our fans. I'm going to work ... That is a commitment that I give to the fans. I love it. This is what I want."

"This is it. Let's come together and let's do something."

Calipari leaving Kentucky was shocking, and now the Wildcats are looking to replace the coach.

Kentucky Wildcats coaching replacements

Following John Calipari's exit, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching job will be among the most highly sought-after jobs.

According to 247Sports, several coaches, including Alabama's Nate Oats, are candidates for the job.

Nate Oats, Alabama

Nate Oats has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2019 and led the team to a Final Four appearance this past season.

Alabama had a very successful season. And Oats could build off that by taking the job at Kentucky, one of the most marquee jobs in college basketball.

At Alabama, Oats went 117-54 as their head coach.

Scott Drew, Baylor

Scott Drew's name is again in the news as he could leave Baylor.

Drew was rumored to be in the running for the job at Louisville, but he shot that down, saying Baylor is his home.

Expand Tweet

"I am locked in on Baylor University … Baylor is my home and my family’s home," Scott Drew said regarding the Lousiville rumors.

Whether or not Drew will be interested in the job at Kentucky is to be seen, but he is reportedly one of the potential candidates. Drew has been the coach of Baylor since 2003 and has a record of 446-244.

According to 247 Sports, other potential candidates could be Mark Pope of BYU, Sean Miller of Xavier, Bruce Pearl of Auburn, Dan Hurley of UConn and Rick Pitino of St. John's.

Regardless, the Wildcats will have a thorough head coaching search as Kentucky looks to regain the dominance they once had under Calipari.

Poll : Are you surprised John Calipari left Kentucky? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion