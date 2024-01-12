Memphis Tigers freshman Mikey Williams has entered the transfer portal and is one of the most talented college basketball players to do so. Of course, he also has been dealing with legal issues that will follow him.

Although Williams could immediately change a team's fortunes, it's important to note he will not be eligible to play this season even if he transfers immediately. Which teams make the most sense for him to join via the NCAA basketball transfer portal?

Mikey Williams landing spot #1: Kansas Jayhawks

The only other team that Williams visited besides the Memphis Tigers was the Kansas Jayhawks. This would be a great landing spot as Williams is one of the top players and the Jayhawks are going to be a great team next season.

They have Labaron Philon and Rakease Passmore in the 2024 recruiting class, so they will have a strong three-man guard starting lineup if he joins KU next season.

Mikey Williams landing spot #2: Arizona State Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the worst offensive teams this season and would greatly benefit from a dominant guard like Mikey Williams. They do not have a dominant guard in the 2024 recruiting class besides Bo Aldridge, so Williams would be a huge plus.

With ASU joining the Big 12 next season, the addition of Williams would help them make a splash in a new place.

Mikey Williams landing spot #3: Purdue Boilermakers

The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (14-1) have been one of the top programs throughout the last few years. With center Zach Edey finishing up after this season, the Boilermakers are going to be in a great position to land a star player. With an outstanding recruiting class coming in 2024, the Boilermakers would be a great landing spot.

Mikey Williams landing spot #4: Tennessee Volunteers

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (11-3) do not have the offensive firepower that most teams do, despite their success this season. They are 101st in the NCAA with 78.3 points per game. They have Bishop Boswell coming in as a 2024 recruit as a guard, and Mikey Williams would be a great fit here.

Mikey Williams landing spot #5: North Carolina Tar Heels

After losing guard Caleb Love before the season to the transfer portal, getting Williams could be a huge addition to the program. He could take over for senior RJ Davis and his 19.3 ppg. They have an excellent guard in the 2024 recruiting class in Drake Powell, so this would be an incredible one-two punch at North Carolina.

