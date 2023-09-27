Where is Mikey Williams now? Latest on the Memphis freshman arrested on assault charges

Memphis Tigers Guard Mikey Williams has made the news, as he is facing six felony gun charges for allegedly firing at a vehicle earlier this year in San Diego, California. Although he has remained on the roster throughout the offseason, the freshman guard has not been with the team.

The second-overall prospect in his class and a five-star player, Williams is facing a legal situation, and the Memphis Tigers addressed his status in a statement:

"While Mikey Williams is enrolled in online classes at the University of Memphis and remains on the roster, he will not have access to team-related facilities or activities until his pending legal process in California is complete. The process to assess and determine his status with the team will be initiated at that time."

Williams was arrested in April 2023 and booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was later released on $50,000 bail, and the San Diego Sheriff's Department reported Williams fired shots at a vehicle as it drove away and that there were no injuries related to the incident.

The latest update on the situation is that the legal issues continue and look to be cleared soon.

How good of a player is Mikey Williams on the court?

Williams played incredibly well throughout his high school career at San Ysidro in San Diego, California. He spent three seasons on the varsity team and appeared in 64 games while averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Williams' best production was last season as a high school senior; he averaged 23.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, one steal and 0.3 blocks throughout 27 games played. He can dunk the basketball and has some dominant scoring abilities.

He can shoot the ball very well from all three levels and play a good brand of defense. However, if he is taken off the Memphis Tigers' roster and does not play this season, it will be a bad sign for him. The guard position is loaded for the potential 2024 NBA draft and if he can play with the Tigers, it will be a great sign for the program this year as Memphis could be a huge threat this season for a deep NCAA Tournament run.