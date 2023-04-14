Memphis recruit Mikey Williams arrested for assault with deadly weapon: Exploring details of charges he’ll face

News surfaced Friday morning that Memphis Tigers recruit Mikey Williams had been booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The charges were picked up in California, where each charge could reportedly see him earn six months in jail if he's convicted.

According to reports from the San Diego Union-Tribune, he is scheduled to appear in court on April 20th after being released on a $50,000 bail. For collegiate basketball fans, this is massive news, with Williams recently signing a multimillion-dollar sneaker deal with Puma.

The blow could be a massive one for head coach Penny Hardaway, who has his sights set on a deep run in next year's NCAA tournament.

Details of the charges Mikey Williams will face

According to reports from NBC San Diego, Mikey Williams was arrested on “suspicion of five felony counts of assault with a firearm on a person”. Although it’s unclear whether or not he used the weapon to strike someone else, it’s worth noting that there were no charges of ’reckless discharge of a firearm’.

The Sheriff’s department, who received a call regarding a suspect that matched Williams’ description, was unable to provide further details about the arrest. While the United States recognizes individuals as innocent until proven guilty, many have wondered how this could impact his NBA dreams.

As he stated in 2021 to the Charlotte Observer:

“The NBA is my goal. I want to be one of the greatest players to play. I know I can get there. I just have to keep working.”

So far there has been no official statement released from Memphis in regards to the matter, however, the school did confirm that they are aware of the charges. As one of the top prospects in the nation, the felony charges brought against Williams are sure to create quite a bit of controversy regardless of whether or not he’s convicted. As fans may remember, Brandon Miller, who wasn’t charged for his role in transporting a firearm to a teammate used to commit murder, has received considerable backlash.

Although no charges were brought against Miller, he received quite a bit of criticism during the NCAA March Madness Tournament. Only time will tell whether Williams finds himself in the same position, or if he winds up being convicted and facing jail time.

