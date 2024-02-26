"You gave 85 to Illinois you all s*ck": Caitlin Clark's Iowa gets trolled by college hoops fans despite win over Fighting Illini

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been one of the best women's college basketball teams, with senior guard Caitlin Clark leading the way. They picked up a 101-85 home win against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday to continue fighting for the top spot in the Big Ten Conference.

The Hawkeyes women's basketball X account posted a final score graphic, but a few trolled them despite their win over Illinois. One tweeted:

"You gave 85 to Illinois. You all s**k"

However, not all reactions to the Iowa Hawkeyes win were negative:

The game was a wire-to-wire win for the Hawkeyes, who continued to dominate on the offensive side of the court.

They improved on their NCAA-leading points per game by putting up 101 points as Clark continues to do things very few in college basketball, men's or women's, have done.

Will Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked fourth in the AP Poll, but that could change depending on the upcoming poll on Monday.

However, they are a strong team with experience making a run in the NCAA Tournament, making the 2023 National Championship Game last year. They eventually lost to the LSU Tigers, but that seems to be the fuel the program needed to dominate as well as they have been.

It's not like the Hawkeyes are going to steamroll everyone on their way to cut down the nets, but they have the third-highest odds of winning the national championship.

There are some incredible teams this season in women's college basketball like the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks and the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, it would be foolish to pretend that Iowa is not battle-tested.

The Hawkeyes have the best offense in the country, averaging 92.1 points per game. If they can figure out how to get a few more stops consistently, they become an even more lethal opponent.

The Hawkeyes end the regular season against the Buckeyes in a potential national championship game preview, which will show how they match up against the creme of the crop.

