Caitlin Clark's stats: How did Iowa star perform against Illinois?

The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes, an incredible program led by senior guard Caitlin Clark, dominated the Illinois Fighting Illini with a 101-85 home victory on Sunday helped with Clark's dominance.

She ended up with 24 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and 10 assists over 33 minutes. It did not matter that she struggled to shoot, going 6 of 18, as she went 5 of 14 on 3-pointers and made all but one of her eight trips to the charity stripe. It was her 16th career triple-double and the fifth one this season.

To put that into perspective, no other Division I basketball player, regardless of gender, has more than four in their careers. She is lapping the competition, and it does not appear like Clark is going to slow down anytime soon.

How many points is Caitlin Clark behind Pete Maravich's record?

Caitlin Clark is still on pace to break the NCAA all-time scoring record as she remains in third place with two regular season games remaining. She is 48 points away from passing former Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis and 51 from surpassing "Pistol" Pete Maravich for the record.

With two games remaining, the record could be broken at Iowa on Sunday against the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. She can knock out a big chunk of the remaining points at the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday.

Will Clark head to the WNBA after the season?

While there have not been any reports about whether Clark will return to the Iowa Hawkeyes next year or enter the WNBA draft, the prevailing thought is if she can break the record, she will enter the professional ranks as there is not much else she could do in the college basketball world.

