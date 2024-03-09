New college football playoff model to favor SEC-Big Ten partnership plans as more than 50% of revenue to fall back to Power 2 conferences: Reports

The College Football Playoff model has been constantly changing, as this season will be the first year of the 12-team format.

Of course, a new model means the distribution of revenue needs to shift for the conferences. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports has reported that the Big Ten and SEC are seeking to split 58% of the base revenue.

The Big 12 and ACC would be given 32% of the revenue to share, while the Notre Dame/other conferences would share the remaining 10%. Dellenger also estimated the SEC and Big Ten would each make $750 million annually in this model, with the Big 12 and ACC combining for $450 million, while the remainder would hover around $115 million.

The revenue will continue to shift, but the four-team College Football Playoff model that has been used throughout the previous decade paid about $460 million. With the broadcasting rights from ESPN, the 12-team model could be triple that total in 2024.

The College Football Playoff model has been one of the bigger discussion points this offseason, as there are proposals suggesting an expansion to 14 teams. It will be interesting to see how the new model works before deciding if there should be a second expansion.

What would the 12-team College Football Playoff model have looked like in 2023-24?

The new format for the 12-team College Football Playoff model is going to be something to watch, as it gives teams a chance to compete for a national title.

With the top four Power Five Conference Champions getting a first-round bye, there are going to be some exciting games. After the top four seeds, the remaining Power Five Conference Champion would get the fifth seed, while the top seven non-conference champion teams will get added.

Below is the bracket and how it would have shaped up in the first-round games:

(8) Oregon vs (9) Missouri: Winner faces (1) Michigan

(10) Penn State vs (7) Ohio State: Winner faces (2) Washington

(6) Georgia vs (11) Ole Miss: Winner faces (3) Texas

(5) Florida State vs (12) Liberty: Winner faces (4) Alabama

