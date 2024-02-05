Amid reports of NCAA's legal tussle, SEC - Big Ten collaboration with 34 teams has potential to stage its own CFP national championship

The Southeastern Conference-Big Ten collaboration seems to be in the works amid some confusion about collegiate athletics. With many issues circulating, there is a need for change. And two conferences with the most power are ready to take the ball and run with it.

A press release announcing the SEC-Big Ten collaboration also addressed how college sports dealt with hardships and the need to change with central changes:

"The Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference today announced the formation of a joint advisory group of university presidents, chancellors, and athletics directors to address the significant challenges facing college athletics and the opportunities for betterment of the student-athlete experience."

"These challenges, including but not limited to recent court decisions, pending litigation, a patchwork of state laws, and complex governance proposals, compel the two conferences to take aleadership role in developing solutions for a sustainable future of college sports."

CBS Sports Dennis Dodd recently highlighted some issues surrounding this and the power grab the SEC and Big Ten could be getting. He explained how they could share their media rights with athletes. Further, he said they could increase their scholarship amounts from 85 to 100 and demand a more significant share of the CFP media rights.

This is something we will be monitoring as this adds an interesting wrinkle to the lifeblood of college sports.

Is an SEC-Big Ten collaboration the best thing for college sports?

While an SEC-Big Ten collaboration could be explored, immediate red flags could pop up. One is that the two conferences will likely act in their self-interest at some point, creating a rift with the other three Power Five conferences. SEC-Big Ten issues are not always the same issues that are going to be going on with the ACC, Big 12 or Pac-12.

There are no checks and balances if they decide to change things in college athletics that benefit them, putting the other conferences at a disadvantage. There needs to be some reform to the NCAA, but the SEC-Big Ten collaboration is not what will work going forward.

