1 more ACC expansion member backs out of adding Stanford, Cal and SMU to the Atlantic amid rumors of possible Big 12 intervention: Reports

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been trying to add three teams, with reports suggesting that SMU, Stanford and Cal could join as part of ACC expansion. However, if the conference is unable to get the three schools to join, there could be another conference that takes the remaining four Pac-12 teams.

College football insider Greg Swaim reckons there's the possibility that the Big 12 Conference could swoop in and take the Pac-12 schools if the ACC expansion falls through.

"There has been some talk that if the #ACC can't get a vote passed to add #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU early next week, that the #Big12 may take all four remaining #Pac12 schools. I'm not ready to say that's accurate, but something is definitely going on."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While Swaim is not going to say that this is 100 percent accurate, the move would make a lot of sense. The Big 12 will also look to add teams to continue their own expansion, so it will be interesting to see if Swaim's report applies any pressure to the conference.

What is the next step for ACC expansion if the three Pac-12 teams fall through?

ACC expansion has been a bit of an interesting topic, as the Atlantic Coast Conference has not added any teams. The other three Power Five conferences (Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference) have all added programs to their conference in 2024, so the ACC needs to step up.

While the Atlantic Coast Conference has a fixed amount of money, as they are in the middle of their 20-year media rights deal, they make money with the ACC expansion. It's reported that the Atlantic Coast Conference will make an estimated $55 million with the three teams. If they do not want to deal with the West Coast, they could always add teams from other conferences instead.

With the Group of Five conferences, specifically the Sun Belt Conference, the ACC could get teams geographically closer to their hub. The downside would be the fact these teams might not agree to not getting conference money, as SMU, California and Stanford have already done.

That could make things a bit complicated, as Clemson and Florida State have been vocal about wanting more money from the conference. While there are other programs that could join the Atlantic Coast Conference, it would not be the best thing for the conference.