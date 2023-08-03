Is FSU and Clemson's move to Big Ten inevitable? Reports suggest ACC has become 'unsustainable' for long-term commitments, 4 more teams set to leave

Florida State and Clemson's move to Big Ten seems to be something that could be in motion, but they might not be the only ones. According to college football insider Greg Swaim, they could be two of the four teams that the Big Ten decides to bring on in.

With the Atlantic Coast Conference looking unsustainable for the future with both Florida State and Clemson to Big Ten rumors heating up, things need to change. A big reason simply can be the money each program receives in their current deals.

Looking at the interview that Warchant.com had with Florida State's Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins, that seems to be the case in their instance. On discussing how USC and UCLA's impending jump to the Big Ten influenced their decision, he talked about how it sped up their process. (via On3.com)

"We've been getting the best advice we can for a year. And we're going to make a very educated decision. I can't tell you today what decision is going to be, but I can tell you it will be made with the institution in mind."

This will be interesting as the answer to getting advice about leaving typically means they will be leaving the conference and looking to improve their status.

Does Florida State and Clemson to Big Ten make sense?

The Clemson Tigers are the only non-Southeastern Conference since 2015 to win a national championship. There would be an incredible amount of interest from multiple conferences to make Clemson part of their grouping.

Clemson to Big Ten would make sense for the conference here for a few reasons. The main one is that they are attempting to lessen the gap between themselves and the SEC. Essentially, they are attempting to make it more of a Power Two conference rather than a Power Five.

The addition of the Clemson Tigers would also be the conference adding a footprint in the southeast portion of the United States. That would take away some eyeballs from the SEC in theory and add more strength to the Big Ten.

With the Big Ten expansion and how they can market around a continental expansion, this would be something the Big Ten is able to use to their advantage.

Clemson to Big Ten could be something that will be huge for college football expansion and only time will tell if it actually happens.