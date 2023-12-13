Top 3 Washington players not playing in Sugar Bowl against Texas

The second-ranked Washington Huskies face off against the third-ranked Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. The National Championship Semifinal Game will decide which program will head to the national championship game and which one's dreams will be crushed.

The game is still a few weeks away, on Jan. 1, but there are several Huskies players who won't sup for multiple reasons. With the NCAA Transfer Portal heating up and injuries affecting players' availability, it will be interesting to see who suits up on New Year's Day.

The upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal contest is going to be one of the best college football games of the season, so having all hands on deck is going to be crucial for success. Let's take a deeper dive into the Washington players who will not be available for the game.

Washington players not playing in Sugar Bowl

Vincent Nunley, Safety

Sophomore safety Vincent Nunley is going to miss the National Championship semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns, as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He played this season in spurts, recording 16 total tackles (10 solo, six assisted) with an interception and a pass deflection.

While he has shown the ability to play at a good level, Nunley is focused on getting more playing time and finding a new team to latch on with.

James Smith, Cornerback

There's not much information about cornerback James Smith, as he has not found the field since enrolling with the University of Washington before the 2021 college football season.

There isn't enough detail to discuss why he has failed to find the field for any length of time in the three seasons since enrolling with the university. But the three-star prospect has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and is looking for a new place to call home.

Dylan Morris, Quarterback

Junior quarterback Dylan Morris is the final player who's expected to miss the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Morris entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, so he will not be part of the program for the game against the third-ranked Texas Longhorns. He has played four seasons and gone 305-of-503 (60.6 completion percentage) for 3,721 yards with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

With Michael Penix Jr. under center, Morris will not be with the team for the upcoming game.

