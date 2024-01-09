2025 CFP National Championship odds: Top 5 teams favored to win in 12-team playoff format ft. Alabama

With the national championship over, fans are already looking at the 2025 CFP National Championship odds and contemplating where the sport could be in a year's time.

With the 12-team playoff beginning next season, it's going to be interesting to see which teams are viewed at as contenders with the NCAA Transfer Portal and some recruiting already done.

The following odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, so depending on which sportsbook you use, the odds may shift a bit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Also Read: Did J.J. McCarthy declare for the draft? Michigan QB's year of eligibility explored

2025 CFP National Championship odds

Michigan (+1000)

After winning the national championship, the Michigan Wolverines barely crack the top five in the odds.

The Wolverines have a lot of changes that could happen as coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum could be gone before next season's kickoff.

The uncertainty makes sense, as they are still not the top team to win the title once again, but things will change as they announce their plans.

Texas (+900)

The Texas Longhorns are entering the Southeastern Conference next season, and that could be interesting. They have quarterback Quinn Ewers leaning towards staying with the program for 2025, and things are going to be looking very similar at the quarterback position.

However, the offense is changing around them as wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy plus running back Jonathan Brooks are entering the NFL draft. They had an outstanding defense as well, so this will be interesting to see how they adapt to stiffer competition on a weekly basis.

Ohio State (+800)

The Ohio State have some of the most significant changes from this season to next.

Quarterback Kyle McCord left and Kansas State quarterback transferred to the program. The wide receiving duo of Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr are also likely to entering the draft, but nothing has been made official yet.

The defense saw Jack Sawyer return for his senior season and was the team's sack leader. With the offensive firepower for coach Ryan Day and a dominating defense, they could make the CFP if they are unable to win the Big Ten Championship and should have a team matching up well with a lot of the top teams in the country.

Alabama (+600)

The Alabama Crimson Tide made the CFP Playoff this season but lost in overtime to the eventual national champions.

Having coach Nick Saban on the sidelines and another year of getting chemistry with quarterback Jalen Milroe, it makes sense. The Crimson Tide should be back in the CFP and play well throughout the season with more talent.

Georgia (+450)

The Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites, and it makes sense, as they were the top-ranked team for the regular season and only lost in the SEC Championship.

The program is built on defense and will have quarterback Carson Beck back under center. Expect the Bulldogs to play well and be one of the last teams standing in 2025.

Also Read: Will Nick Saban retire in 2024? Exploring potential alternatives for Alabama HC after Rose Bowl upset