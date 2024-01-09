Did J.J. McCarthy declare for the draft? Michigan QB's year of eligibility explored 

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been one of the country's top quarterbacks as he is preparing for the 2024 CFP national championship game against the Washington Huskies on Monday night. However, some of the focus is on what his career will look like after the game as he is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft.

McCarthy has another year of eligibility as he has only played three college football seasons and can return for a senior season if he chooses to do so. He has not announced a decision one way or another if he will be inserting his name into the draft pool or returning to the University of Michigan for his senior year.

McCarthy is 230 of 314 (73.2%) for 2,851 yards with 22 touchdowns to four interceptions as well as 60 rushing attempts for 171 yards (2.8 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns.

What are people saying about J.J. McCarthy's draft profile?

J.J. McCarthy is an interesting prospect as people are not sure how he will be viewed by NFL evaluators. One person who has been wishy-washy about the Michigan quarterback is ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as he believes teams will not select him in the first round.

"An intriguing wild card at quarterback is Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, who has been one of the most difficult evaluations of this entire class," Kiper said. "He has the tools to be in the mix for that No. 3 spot, but he just didn't convince me down the stretch.

"Where were his 'wow' throws? ... It's clear McCarthy has a ton of talent, but not all NFL teams are going to be in love with him, which means he could drop to Day 2."

Others, like CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, believe he has the talent but the College Football Playoff will tell us where he will be slotted.

"J.J. McCarthy has the arm and open-field athleticism to be in the first-round conversation," Wilson said, h/t SB Nation. "And there are NFL teams that really like those physical tools. But he needs to play with more consistency than what we saw this season at Michigan.

"Now some of that is a function of playing in that offense, but he may be asked to do more now in the playoffs, and if he plays like a lot of us think he’s capable, he’ll force his way into the QB3 conversation.”

With people all over the map with where he will end up, it will be interesting to see how he does throughout the draft process.

