WATCH: $1,300,000 worth Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy appears to eat turf after unreal catch-pass-hit sequence in the Rose Bowl against Alabama

The Rose Bowl has been a battle in the first half of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been doing everything he can to lead his team to victory and advance to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Midway through the second quarter, the Wolverines decided to run a flea-flicker and as McCarthy received the ball with a one-hand catch behind the line of scrimmage, he threw a beautiful pass for the first down while getting rocked. You can see McCarthy has a piece of the turf in his helmet.

J.J. McCarthy has been playing well, as in the first half of the game, he has gone 9-of-14 for 115 yards with a pair of touchdown passes. If the Wolverines win this game, McCarthy's play will be remembered as a significant one.

What should J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines do in the second half to ensure they win the Rose Bowl?

There are a lot of little things that the Michigan Wolverines can do to make sure they hold on to their 13-10 lead. They need to make sure they do not make bad decisions and execute their plans well. Despite holding the lead, they have some major issues.

One situation was the almost interception on the first play of the game, as J.J. McCarthy threw an interception. However, it was called back after the defender was ruled that he stepped out of bounds and did not establish position back in bounds before making the catch, nullifying the turnover. The special teams muffed a punt that led to an Alabama touchdown and a failed point after a touchdown attempt on their second touchdown.

Little things can add up but the Wolverines have neutralized their mistakes thus far to remain undefeated. They need to extend drives offensively to give the Crimson Tide fewer chances to possess the football and have a chance to put points on the board.

This Wolverines team has done an excellent job limiting mistakes throughout the season and they need to continue it in the second half of this game.

