Rayshaun Benny injury update: What happened to Michigan DL during Rose Bowl vs Alabama?

The Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide are fighting to win the Rose Bowl and advance to the national championship. However, Rayshaun Benny, the junior defensive lineman for Michigan, suffered an injury in the first quarter of the game, and his return is listed as questionable.

Early in the first quarter, Rayshaun Benny went in for a tackle on Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe. However, he hurt his right leg as Milroe ran out of bounds. Benny stayed on the ground for a minute before getting up and helped off the field.

As of writing, there has not been an official announcement by the Michigan Wolverines stating whether Benny will return to the Rose Bowl. They have only listed him as questionable with a leg injury.

What has Rayshaun Benny done for the Michigan Wolverines this season?

Junior defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny has done well for the Michigan Wolverines throughout the season and can put pressure on the opposing offensive line.

With the Alabama Crimson Tide having a weakness in the trenches on the offensive side of things, having as many defensive linemen who can get to Jalen Milroe will put the Wolverines in a great position to win this game.

Benny has played all three seasons of his collegiate career for the Michigan Wolverines but has had the most success this season. So far this year, he has 27 total tackles (13 solo, 14 assisted) with a pass deflection, one sack and a forced fumble.

Michigan's ability to have a great rotation of defensive linemen means there should be constant pressure on a tired offensive line throughout the game. With two sacks in the opening drive, they have gotten to a great position to keep Milroe's head on a swivel early.

If Rayshaun Benny is forced to remain out for the remainder of the Rose Bowl, it would be a blow for Michigan on the defensive side of the ball, as he has been a significant factor in the best defense in college football.

