"We gonna give it to their a**": Jalen Milroe first up Nick Saban's Alabama ahead of 'Granddaddy' Rose Bowl game vs Michigan

Pre-game speeches are common in football. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide's sophomore quarterback, Jalen Milroe, had a special one ahead of the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff Semifinals against the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Below is a clip of Milroe's speech to the team before taking the field ahead of the game.

"Hey, it's time to go hunt. They said they want it. Guess what, we gonna give it to their*a**... remember this forever."

The Alabama Crimson Tide faced a lot of adversity to get to this point as the team lost a non-conference matchup against the Texas Longhorns that had Nick Saban bench Jalen Milroe for the following game. However, they won the final 11 games, including the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Can Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide figure out how to win this game?

Jalen Milroe played well when you look at the numbers throughout the season. He finished going 171-of-261 (65.5 completion percentage) for 2,718 yards with 23 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. This will be a difficult matchup as the Michigan Wolverines have been the best defense as they led all of college football with just 9.5 points allowed per game.

Milroe has a bit of an advantage as his last game in the SEC Championship was also against one of the top defensive programs in the Georgia Bulldogs and he played decently well. In that game, he finished 13-of-23 (56.5 completion percentage) for 192 yards with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

This Crimson Tide offense has some significant skill position players but the program needs to protect him as the offensive line has been one of Roll Tide's biggest weaknesses. This is the first College Football Playoff game for Milroe in his career, so getting off to a good start will be critical and will help the team be in a position to win here.

