Can Michigan beat Alabama in Rose Bowl Today? Analyzing the roadblocks for Wolverines against Nick Saban's team

The Michigan Wolverines are getting ready for a highly-anticipated matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl as a College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup. The winner of this game will be just a single game away from being declared national champions and this undefeated Michigan Wolverines team has been clicking throughout the season.

With the hardships and adversities that the Wolverines have gone through as they have become the villain in college football, things are going to be interesting to see. But what are the chances that this team can defeat Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Can Michigan beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl today?

It is a possibility that the Michigan Wolverines walk out of the Rose Bowl with their ticket to the 2024 National Championship Game booked. They are undefeated and the top-ranked team in all of college football while also leading the NCAA with just 9.5 points per game given up.

This Wolverines program has been the most complete program throughout the season with an electric offense led by senior running back Blake Corum and junior quarterback JJ McCarthy. There is also no issue with having coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines for this game as his suspension ended after the regular season.

Who is favored to win, Michigan or Alabama?

When diving into the odds provided by ESPN Bet, the Michigan Wolverines are considered the favorites to win this College Football Semifinal Game and advance to the national championship next week. The Wolverines are currently two-point favorites in the Rose Bowl, the same number that this game opened at.

Has Michigan ever beaten Alabama in football?

The answer to that question is yes as these teams do not typically face off often, being in separate conferences. Throughout history, these teams have faced off five times before today, with four of those games being bowl games and Alabama holding a 3-2 advantage, including winning the last two matchups.

The Michigan Wolverines last defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide on New Year's Day 2000 in the Orange Bowl 35-34. They also won on Jan. 2, 1988, in the Hall of Fame Bowl 28-24.

