Tom Brady has been one of the most significant alumni of the University of Michigan for what he has done throughout his illustrious NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the former quarterback played with the Michigan Wolverines before being selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Brady has always supported his college and gave a message to the No. 1-ranked Wolverines ahead of their Rose Bowl showdown against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. He wants it to feel like they are playing a home game inside Ann Arbor.

"What’s up Michigan Alumni? Tom Brady here," Brady said. "I wanted to give you guys all a shoutout and all the Wolverines supporters out in Los Angeles for the game. I think we all have an incredibly special feeling about what this team is and what they’re really about.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I’m proud of everything they’ve accomplished, especially beating the Buckeyes, but I know they’re not done yet. And I remember on New Year’s Day in 2000, we had a huge win against the ‘Bama team down in South Florida. And I know these guys can go out and do it again.

"So be loud out there in the Rose Bowl! Make it feel like they're playing in Ann Arbor. We got this. Huge win coming. Go Blue!"

Expand Tweet

In the video, Tom Brady discusses how Michigan defeated Alabama in the 2000 Orange Bowl and how they can do it again. The 2023 edition will be an intriguing matchup as these programs have a lot of similarities with each other.

Also Read: Michigan President Santa Ono's letter to Tony Petitti has a special mention for "fairness" in sign-stealing probe as coaches urge immediate action

What did Tom Brady do while playing for the Michigan Wolverines?

Tom Brady was part of the Wolverines program for four years, playing from 1996 to 1999 before getting drafted by the New England Patriots. While Brady did not put up flashy numbers in college, he played a decent brand of football. He played in four seasons, but only in his junior and senior years was he able to be the starting quarterback.

In his collegiate career, Brady finished 395 of 638 (61.9 completion %) for 4,773 yards with 30 passing touchdowns to 17 interceptions. While those are not the Tom Brady numbers that we have grown accustomed to seeing throughout his NFL career, he has shown he can lead the program to wins, and that is all you can ask for at the end of the day.

Can the Michigan Wolverines win the national championship?

This Michigan Wolverines program is the top team in the nation for a reason. The bookmakers expect the winner of this game to win the national championship, with the Wolverines currently having the best odds (+200) to walk away with the title. They will first need to succeed in the Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is no easy task.

However, U of M has been the most complete team of all four remaining as it has an experienced offense headed by junior quarterback JJ McCarthy and senior running back Blake Corum. They also boast the top defense in college football, leading the nation with 9.5 points per game allowed.

It will fall on the shoulders of JJ McCarthy here, but this Michigan Wolverines team, headed by Jim Harbaugh, is the best of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

Also Read: Alabama vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 1 | Rose Bowl