Who did Lee Corso pick Today on ESPN's College GameDay?

ESPN's "College GameDay" is at the Rose Bowl as Lee Corso and the gang prepare to watch the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines square off in the CFP semifinals today.

The long-serving host has been famous for his headgear picks. Corso often makes his selection with props, whether a mascot head or the team's helmet, and his picks are always must-see television.

Lee Corso has been selecting some of the most significant games since the 1996 college football season and has been very successful in choosing the winner of the game. He enters the College Football Playoff semifinals with a record of 273-139 (66.26 win %).

With the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines squaring off tonight, did Corso wear a Wolverine helmet, or did he select the Roll Tide to advance to the national championship game?

Who did Lee Corso pick today, Alabama or Michigan?

Corso knew that this pick would be criticized for the NCAA violations associated with coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. However, he still chose the Wolverines to win the Rose Bowl matchup over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Corso was the only member of the "College GameDay" crew to choose Michigan as the outright winner today.

This may be a kiss of death for the Michigan Wolverines as Lee Corso has incorrectly chosen the winner of the premier game of the day in each of his previous four picks. However, he has been doing well throughout the 2023 college football season overall, as he can boast a 10-5 record with his headgear picks.

Who is favored to win Michigan vs. Alabama Rose Bowl today?

The odds for today's Rose Bowl game between Michigan and Alabama have not moved much throughout the few weeks since these teams played in their respective conference championships. The Wolverines are two-point favorites, and that is where the game stands with less than 3.5 hours before kickoff.

We have seen upsets happen throughout the bowl season, but things will be intriguing as we see the game unfold.

