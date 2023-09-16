Watch: Lee Corso breaks down as Nick Saban, Kirby Smart honor his 400th headgear pick

College Football Gameday has been a legendary show in the world of college football, and Lee Corso has been a staple of it. He's known for his selection of games at the site of the show and for using headgear to show his support for the team he chooses.

On Saturday at Boulder, Colorado ahead of the Colorado vs Colorado State game, Lee Corso made his 400th pick. ESPN aired a tribute video for him to commemorate the occasion and the crowd in Boulder started a "CORSO!" chant.

Here's the video:

The tradition began all the way back on Oct. 5, 1996 as Corso put on the Brutus Buckeye mascot head and has become must-watch television before the college football slate begins.

There's no end in sight, but the tribute video and chant did get Corso emotional on air.

What are some of the most memorable Lee Corso moments?

There are so many different moments to look back on as Lee Corso has become a national treasure for over 25 years on the show.

One of the more memorable occasions was with actor Matthew McConaughey, who was on as a guest picker. He threw off the Tiger head from Corso, who bled a little from the altercation, but it was all fun

Another was singer Katy Perry ripping the elephant head right off of Lee Corso and throwing it away. The mascot's head caught onto his nose, and it almost broke as a result. One of the most memorable instances, though, happened with actor Bill Murray.

Corso was dressed as a Seminole ahead of a Florida State Seminoles vs Clemson Tigers game in Clemson. Corso was dancing around in the gear in front of a turf square with the Clemson logo on it. Murray went up to the podium and slammed Corso as if he was in the WWE.

Corso has been a fixture on television screens for more than a quarter century and continues to amaze every week. He has been everything from a tree to Ben Franklin in front of the camera to give fans a great time kicking into the college football weekend.

He has a winning record according to "Cole's GameDay Blog", a website that has tracked all 400 picks from Corso. He has a 266-134 career record with his headgear, which equates to a 66.5 percent career winner. Maybe we should be tailing his picks and winning money.