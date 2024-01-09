Tornado threat at CFP National Championship game? Michigan vs Washington showdown rumored to be in trouble over weather conditions

The CFP National Championship game tonight will see the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines clash with the second-seeded Washington Huskies. However, reports suggest that a tornado is headed for Houston, Texas, the home of the CFP National Championship game tonight.

According to the Houston Chronicle's weather report, it could be rough. Two rounds of storms are expected, and the second could threaten the CFP National Championship game tailgating festivities. Some high-power winds and rain storms are expected to hit and could cause some logistical headaches and potentially delay the game outright.

It will be interesting to follow what the weather reports look like as it could turn at the drop of a hat.

What will happen to tonight's CFP National Championship game?

The CFP National Championship game was something to look forward to. But with the threat of severe weather playing a factor, it has become even more intriguing. NRG Stadium has a retractable roof, so the weather will not affect the on-field play.

However, the game could be in jeopardy as with severe weather, there could be some big decisions to make. Could there be a delay in starting the game?

Which team would get the advantage if there is a delay?

If there is a delay throughout the beginning of the CFP National Championship game, coach Jim Harbaugh could get a competitive advantage. It would seem unfair. He has been to a Super Bowl and has his brother on the sidelines, who has won the Super Bowl before.

Kalen DeBoer is the coach for the Washington Huskies, and this is their first chance to be viewed as a legitimate threat. Having the emotions bottled up with a delayed start could put them in a weird space. They could feel antsy and overwhelmed by the emotion of playing in the 2024 National Championship game.

It will be intriguing to see if a delay happens in how the game unfolds.

