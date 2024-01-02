Has Michigan ever won a National Championship in Football? Wolverines CFP national championship history explored 

The Michigan Wolverines are now one win away from winning the national championship after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl last night.

However, people are wondering about the history of the program and if this is a new position for them to be in. Today, we look at the past and discuss the national championship history of the Michigan Wolverines.

Has Michigan ever won a National Championship?

The Michigan Wolverines have won a national championship before but not during the College Football Playoff era. Their most recent championship was in the 1997 season where they spit the championship with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

How many national titles does Michigan have

The Michigan Wolverines have been credited with winning nine national championships while the University of Michigan claims 11. For the purpose of this article, we are going to go with what the NCAA recognizes as official.

The Wolverines had a three-peat to begin the 20th century but with no bowl games or anything of the like to determine it. There were a few years with split champions, meaning both programs were called national champions.

Since the creation of the FBS and the College Football Playoff, we do not have to run into those issues ever again. Below is a list of all the years the Michigan Wolverines were recognized as national champions and if there was another program that also is considered to win that year's national championship as a split.

Year Selecting Organizations Teams they split the championship with 1901 HAF, NCF No 1902 HAF, NCF No 1903 NCF, HAF Princeton 1904 NCF, HAF Penn 1918 NCF, HAF Pittsburgh 1923 CFRA, HAF, NCF Illinois 1933 CFRA, HAF, NCF No 1948 AP No 1997 AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/ESPN Nebraska

Who was on the 1997 Michigan football team?

The 1997 Michigan Wolverines were the most recent team in the program's history to be named the champions. This team had a lot of talent as their quarterback room was led by Brian Griese but had Tom Brady as the backup. They also had a strong player on both sides of the ball with the Wolverines having wide receiver/defensive back in Charles Woodson.

Woodson won the 1997 Heisman Trophy and had a monster year. He had 11 receptions for 231 yards (21.0 yards per catch) and 2 receiving touchdowns, three rushes for 15 yards (5.0 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown, 33 punt returns for 283 yards (8.6 yards per punt return) with a touchdown and seven interceptions.

Their special teams unit also had some great players as the team's placekicker was Jay Feely, who had a 14-year NFL career.

