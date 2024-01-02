Jim Harbaugh's father Jack on Michigan's National Championship chances after Rose Bowl success: "Still a little ways off"

Jim Harbaugh was not the only person in the family celebrating a massive victory after the Michigan Wolverines picked up a 27-20 overtime win against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl to advance to the 2024 National Championship Game. His brother John is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens and clinched the top seed in the AFC on Sunday with a massive 56-19 home win against the Miami Dolphins.

With the possibility of Jim Harbaugh winning the national championship and John Harbaugh winning the Super Bowl, fans are excited about the incredible start to the 2024 season for the Harbaugh family. Their father Jack said that although he would love to see the two teams win, there is still work to be done.

John and Jim Harbaugh are no strangers to having success at the same time in the coaching world. When Jim was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers, the two brothers competed against one another in the "Harbaugh Bowl" in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

This is a chance for both to reign supreme in the world of football, both at the collegiate and professional level. Only time will tell if this will come to fruition.

Can Jim Harbaugh win the 2024 National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines?

The Michigan Wolverines were sloppy in the Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday but were able to leave victorious and advance to the national championship game next week. They await the winner of the Washington Huskies vs. Texas Longhorns game but the Wolverines will be favored against either program that advances.

The Wolverines won despite going just 2-of-11 on third downs, having a few snafus on punt returns and a missed field goal attempt. This team has a lot of talent and should celebrate but they need to be even more crisp if they want to win the 2024 National Championship.

Whichever team advances out of the Sugar Bowl will have their work cut out as they will take on arguably the best team in the nation. This is the Wolverines' championship to lose.

