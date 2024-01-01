"Michigan is going to kick Alabama's A**": WWE legend Ric Flair couldn't hold back emotions for 2024 Rose Bowl as Jim Harbaugh's men look scary

WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling star Ric Flair has been seen supporting the Michigan Wolverines over the last decade. From being at events for the program to speaking to the locker room before games and everything in between, Flair has been part of it.

Before the Michigan Wolverines compete in the College Football Playoff semifinals as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, Ric Flair posted a video hyping up Michigan.

This is something Ric Flair has done with regularity over the years due to his connection to the football program. With kickoff coming up in less than six hours, it seems we know which side the Nature Boy will be cheering on.

Will the Michigan Wolverines defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide today?

The Michigan Wolverines have a tough game against the Alabama Crimson Tide as they go up against arguably the greatest coach of all time in Nick Saban. This Crimson Tide team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game to get to this point and they can match up well with the best of them.

However, Michigan has a suffocating defense, two superstars in quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, and a superstar coaching staff. This Michigan team has been the most consistent program in the College Football Playoff throughout the regular season so they should have the advantage in this game.

How has Ric Flair been associated with the University of Michigan?

Ric Flair has been associated with the Michigan Wolverines since the hiring of coach Jim Harbaugh in 2015 as the two have been friends for a long time. Harbaugh spoke to USA Today about how his friendship with Flair has lasted for over 30 years.

"It goes back to 1989. I was playing with the (Chicago) Bears and Brad Muster was a huge fan of 'the Nature Boy' and wrestling... (Flair's) infectious personality, just instant friends.

"The cool part was they said you 'Grab a towel, you and Brad are on the hype squad,' and (I) just remember going out and cheering for Ric. Been to many of his shows and competitions, and he's one of a kind, the best." h/t USA Today

A massive friendship between the two is the reason Flair (and many other celebrities) have been associated with the Wolverines over the almost decade that Jim Harbaugh has been leading the program.

