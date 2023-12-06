Jim Harbaugh to the Chicago Bears becomes less likely as Michigan HC reportedly has fractured history with president Kevin Warren

Jim Harbaugh to the Chicago Bears has been one of the recent rumors circulating in college football circles. Harbaugh could be facing a massive punishment for the Michigan Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal, and could, therefore, jump to the National Football League to avoid that.

However, Harbaugh to the Chicago Bears may not be as likely as some people think it is.

Jorda Schultz, NFL insider for Bleacher Report, discussed the not-so-great relationship between Jim Harbaugh and current Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren.

“Kevin Warren was the president of the Big 10 when Harbaugh was getting his start at Michigan, they do not have a good relationship. Both guys have been critical of one another. That’s a fractured relationship that has no ability to be repaired.” H/t JSA Football

This would be a huge barrier but we have seen some broken relationships that eventually get fixed over time. Warren was named the president and chief executive officer of the Chicago Bears on Jan. 12, 2023, and would make things interesting as the team looks to begin their rebuild.

If Jim Harbaugh to the Chicago Bears does not happen, will he stay at Michigan?

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and Jim Harbaugh threatening the Michigan Wolverines that he is going to leave for the NFL. However, there is one opening that seems like the one for which he could be a top candidate, and it is not in Chicago.

The Los Angeles Chargers are struggling this NFL season and if Harbaugh to the Chicago Bears fails to happen, look for this rumor to begin heating up. With coach Brandon Staley on the hot seat and the Chargers looking like they may miss the playoffs entirely, changes could be coming to that franchise.

Harbaugh seems to at least like the thought that he is leaving college football but until that happens, it's hard to fully believe it. The veteran coach has been at Michigan since 2015 and has done extremely well despite being 0-2 in the College Football Playoff.

This year is going to be a great test for him as the Wolverines are the top-ranked team in both the College Football Playoff and the AP Poll.

Jim Harbaugh to the Chicago Bears feels like a good fit in theory but it seems like the Michigan Wolverines are going to pay whatever Harbaugh asks for. Especially since this core group of players seem to be moving on from the Wolverines program in the not-so-distant future.