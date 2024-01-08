How to watch CFP national championship without cable? Michigan vs Washington live stream options explored

The Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Washington Huskies in the 2024 CFP national championship. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The No. 1 Michigan (14-0) vs. No. 2 Washington (14-0) finale will be broadcast live on ESPN. However, fans have been curious to learn how they can watch the crunch national championship contest without cable.

How to watch 2024 CFP national championship without cable?

The Michigan vs Washington CFP national championship game can be streamed live on Fubo TV. Fans can also stream the matchup by subscribing to Sling TV.

In addition, there are other streaming options including Hulu + Live TV, Paramount, ESPN+, and Directv Stream.

However, it's important to note that the aforementioned streaming services are priced differently.

Who is the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines in 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game?

JJ McCarthy will start as the Michigan quarterback for the 2024 college football playoff national championship game. The signal-caller racked up 2,851 passing yards and 22 touchdowns on 230 passes.

The Wolverines got the better of the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime in the Rose Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff final. Michigan will hope that McCarthy can deliver the team its 10th national championship later on Monday.

Who is the starting quarterback for the Washington Huskies in 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game?

The Washington Huskies will start Michael Penix Jr. as their quarterback in the College Football Playoff final on Monday. The signal-caller has compiled a whopping 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns on 336 passes.

Washington was able to get the better of the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl to reach the CFP final. The Huskies will now be aiming to bag their second national championship when they take on the Wolverines.