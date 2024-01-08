Is NRG Stadium covered? Exploring the rain contingency plans for the CFP National Championship

The college football National Championship is set to take place on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies.

The National Championship is set to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Thunderstorms and rain are expected throughout the day on Monday, so how will this affect the National Championship?

Is NRG Stadium covered?

NRG Stadium does feature a retractable roof, which will be closed for the National Championship, so the rain won't be a factor on Monday night, according to 247 Sports reporter Alejandro Zuniga.

Although NRG Stadium does have a retractable roof, the Houston Texans rarely open the roof. On Nov. 22, 2020, the Texans opened the roof for the first time in six years.

According to reports, the roof stays closed as it helps with crowd noise, as it is much louder closed than open.

Who is favored to win the National Championship?

The Michigan Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites to defeat the Washington Huskies in the National Championship game on Monday night.

Michigan is coming off an OT win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl to advance to the National Championship.

Heading into the game, Harbaugh knows the importance of this game, as he says everyone will be remembered as National Champions for the rest of their lives.

"It would mean so much for our players, for them to know what it's like to be champions," Harbaugh said. "Just be simply referred to as national champions. And for their parents to have their son be a champion, a national champion; for their grandparents to have a grandson; for their brothers and sisters to have a brother who is a [national champion]."

Washington, meanwhile, is an underdog once again, which is a familiar spot for them as the Huskies look to prove the doubters wrong again.

“I just think we prove everybody wrong time and time again, and we'll continue to do that,” linebacker Braeln Trice said. “You can overlook us all you want, but we go out there and we prove everybody wrong every time.”

The National Championship is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.