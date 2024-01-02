Will Nick Saban retire in 2024? Exploring potential alternatives for Alabama HC after Rose Bowl upset

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has some decisions to make as his retirement has entered the minds of some people after their 27-20 overtime loss in the Rose Bowl to the Michigan Wolverines. The 72-year-old coach has been coaching since 1973 and has been with the Roll Tide since 2007.

While the seven-time national champion coach has some serious decisions to make, he is likely not going to retire this year. A huge reason is his massive contract that takes him until February 2030.

Nick Saban retiring would mean walking away from a majority of his eight-year, $93.6 million contract. While he already has a lot of money from his coaching and endorsements, that's a massive amount to walk away from.

Who could take over Alabama if Nick Saban retires?

If Nick Saban were to retire, there are a few coaches that could replace the legend.

One candidate would be Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, as having an alumnus take over makes sense, and he has coached a pair of national championship teams himself against the Alabama Crimson Tide. With a record that is more than 100 games over .500 in his career, he will do extremely well with the talent the Crimson Tide attracts.

Another potential coach would be current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. He has been with elite programs for a few years and, at 31 years old, could be part of the program for a long time. Rees was the offensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2020-22 before joining the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Two things seem certain: Nick Saban is going to decide when he is leaving, and he will likely hand-select his replacement.

Coaches and players speaking about the potential of Nick Saban retiring

Many have spoken about the potential of Nick Saban retiring, including Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who said:

"So, we're very excited for this opportunity today - and you never know how many more you've got. Maybe this is our last time. So, we'll be very excited for this opportunity today, and so much respect for Coach and the Alabama football program."

It's not just coaches who have shown their admiration for Nick Saban, but also players like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Justin Eboigbe. McKinstry made it clear that he hadn't even thought about the possibility of Saban's retirement happening:

"I don't see no thoughts of just seeing him in general that this may be it for him. This is new to me now. It never crossed my mind before."

Meanwhile, Eboigbe said:

"He always says, 'Why would I walk away, and do what?' First day I came in he still has the same fire and passion that he does now." h/t Roll Bama Roll

