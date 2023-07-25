Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is 71, and eventually we need to think about his replacements, so it's time to look at potential candidates to be his successor.

Who could be the next Alabama coach once Nick Saban decides to ride off into the sunset? Here are five of them:

#1 Mario Cristobal

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal is one of the bigger candidates as a Nick Saban replacement.

He has a 67-67 head coaching record and has been part of the Crimson Tide coaching staff as an assistant head coach, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

He has shown the ability to be with the Crimson Tide from 2013-2016. This will be interesting. as he could be there for a long time and is known to be a strong personality and a winning coach.

#2 Billy Napier

Billy Napier is the coach of the Florida Gators and has been one of the most successful ones with a 46-19 record. He had a cup of coffee with Alabama, as he was an analyst in 2011 and came back to become the wide receiver coach from 2013-2016.

It makes a lot of sense for the 44-year-old to be a Nick Saban replacement, as he could provide a long tenure and should continue the run of Alabama's dominance in college football.

#3 Dave Aranda

Aranada, coach of the Baylor Bears, should be one of the top candidates as a Nick Saban replacement list.

He is young at 46 old is the only person on this list who does not have any ties to the program. That could play to his advantage, though, as a new philosophy could be refreshing and not just someone off the Nick Saban tree.

Aranda has been a coach since 2020 and has won the Big 12 Coach of the Year Award in 2021 so he could be a successful leader.

#4 Dabo Swinney

Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney would be a great fit to replace Saban. Swinney is a former Crimson Tide wide receiver and was a positions coach from 1996-2000 . He has gone on and won the 2016 and 2018 National Championships and would keep the big-name legacy of Alabama going.

Coaching at his alma mater could be something Swinney would want to do, and he has already created his own coaching legacy. With an incredible 161-39 head coaching record to boast, this would be a home run replacement to keep Alabama at the same level it has been throughout their dynasty run.

#5 Top Nick Saban replacement: Bill O'Brien

Bill O'Brien has been a strong offensive mind for years, as he has experience with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022, so that could play a bigger factor than we think.

