Duke vs North Carolina injury report and predictions, March 9: Latest on Caleb Foster, Christian Reeves and more

Rivalry games are always fun as the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils face off in the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Let's take a look at which players will miss the game.

Duke vs North Carolina injury report

Caleb Foster, Duke

Freshman guard Caleb Foster suffered a foot injury and will not suit up for this game. Coach Jon Scheyer didn't provide much information outside of the fact that he is not on the court.

"[He's] not there yet," he said. "And I wish I had a more complete answer other than he can't go [against UNC] and he's not even able to practice or anything yet." h/t Sports Illustrated

This rivalry game will be a little more difficult without Foster on the floor. Foster has been shooting the ball well, making 43.7% of his shots and 40.6% from beyond the arc so far.

Christian Reeves, Duke

Sophomore center Christian Reeves has only been able to play three games this season and has not appeared in a game since Nov. 29. He is recovering from right ankle surgery and the team has been missing his presence down low for the Blue Devils.

He may not play this game.

Who will win, Duke or North Carolina?

This is a big game between two rivals, and the atmosphere will be fiery. Duke is currently a 5.5-point home favorite, having increased by one point since the betting opened. The Blue Devils shot 48.5% as a team and the Tar Heels connected on 44.8% from the field this season.

With players like Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor, the Blue Devils should be able to easily cover the spread and take a share of the regular-season conference championship.

