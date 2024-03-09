Kentucky vs Tennessee injury report and predictions, March 9: Latest on Tre Mitchell, Adou Thiero and more

In one of the top matchups on the schedule, the 15th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats face off against the fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The injury report for these teams will be critical in determining how this regular season finale will wind up. Let's take a deeper dive into the injury report and discuss how

Kentucky vs Tennessee injury report

Tre Mitchell, Kentucky

Senior forward Tre Mitchell has been doing well throughout the season but has been limited to 24 games due to shoulder and back injuries.

It seems as if he is returning to the court after playing the previous two games after missing a couple of weeks. However, his minutes show a decrease as they get him back into the swing of things.

Mitchell is averaging 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game. He is shooting 48.0/31.6/73.9 thus far.

He is expected to play the game.

Adou Thiero, Kentucky

Sophomore guard Adou Thiero was forced to miss a handful of games earlier this season as he suffered a back injury and recorded back spasms. He recovered from that and has been playing back to where he had been earlier in the season.

In 22 games, he has shot the ball extremely well, hitting 50.8% from the floor, 31.8% from beyond the arc, and 79.6% from the charity strip. Thiero has also been a solid performer, averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 22.4 minutes per game.

He is expected to play the game.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee predictions: Who will win?

This game is expected to be tight, as the Tennessee Volunteers are 7.5-point home favorites. The Wildcats have had a dynamic offense, and both teams are headed in the right direction as we approach the SEC Tournament next week.

Kentucky has scored 90+ points in their previous four games so expect their offense to get going and be able to keep this game close. While Tennessee should be able to extend its winning streak to eight games, expect the Kentucky Wildcats to cover the spread.

