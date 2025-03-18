Aaliyah Edwards, Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and other UConn players react as Azzi Fudd celebrates Big East win in IG post 

Azzi Fudd caught fire from deep to help UConn secure its 23rd Big East title — and fifth straight since rejoining the conference in 2021. No. 3 UConn dominated No. 22 Creighton 70-50 in the championship game, with Paige Bueckers dropping 24 points and Fudd adding 13.

Fudd celebrated the win on Instagram, sharing game-day snaps with the trophy, and captioning it:

"Big East Baddies Balled Out."

Several Uconn players were quick to react. Edwards reacted in the comments section of the post, writing:

“Was disappointed I didn’t see a slide with you doing the dance to this song.”

Bueckers with an emoji commented:

“That’s you.”

Strong’s shout-out to Fudd read:

“Fuddddddd.”

Screenshot, via Instagram (Source: @azzi35/Instagram)

Allie Ziebell wrote:

“Such a baddie.”

Amari DeBerry reacted:

“Up town down town up town down town.”

Ashlynn Shade commented:

“Love it when Azzi Fudd posts!!”

Kamorea Arnold reacted with a teary emoji and wrote:

“BIG 414 NOT THE LIL.”

Morgan Cheli wrote:

“The azzi fudd.”

Meanwhile, the 2025 women’s NCAA tournament field is set. The Women’s First Four tips off Wednesday and Thursday, with first-round games following on Friday and Saturday. The Final Four is set for April 4 in Tampa, with the national semifinals starting at 4:00 p.m. AZT.

UConn coach weighs in on Azzi Fudd’s looming WNBA draft decision

While the Huskies are focused on the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Azzi Fudd faces a key choice: Declare for the draft or return for another season.

She hasn’t announced her decision yet. When asked on March 2, Fudd said:

“We’ll see about the fifth year, but I’m so grateful for the time I’ve had,” she said via SI.com.

However, coach Geno Auriemma wants his players to decide after the conference tournament. Speaking after the NCAA bracket reveal, the coach shared his thoughts.

"Who knows? I think she will. I think Azzi will," Auriemma said via CT Insider's Maggie Vanoni. "But again, I'm not the number one voice in their ear anymore, like I used to be. Now, there's a lot of voices.”

A new WNBA collective bargaining agreement could mean higher salaries next year.

“If she stays one more year, she'll make more money next year when she goes into the draft… if she goes at the end of this year," Auriemma added.

Auriemma makes a strong point, but is money the deciding factor? Only Fudd knows for sure.

