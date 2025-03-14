"Never thought headphone ad would be so emotional" - Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd fans drop warm reactions to latest post

UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have led the Huskies to the Big East championship unbeaten and are one of the favorites for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Bueckers and Fudd, who are close friends, have battled injuries in the past but have stayed healthy throughout this season as they seek to win a national championship.

Bueckers already revealed that this would be her last season in college basketball and she is the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, while Fudd's future is still uncertain.

On Thursday, Bueckers posted a clip of a Bose headphones commercial featuring herself and Fudd practicing in the gym while wearing the iconic headphones. Both players have NIL deals with the audio equipment giant.

College basketball fans on Instagram dropped warm reactions to the clip featuring Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

"I'm going to miss this duo," one fan wrote.

"My fave basketball girls," another fan wrote.

"Never thought a headphone ad would be so emotional," another fan wrote.

"This was better than any movie I have seen in two years," one fan wrote.

"The Bose ads have to be one of my fave ads," another fan wrote.

"Listening to this before bed from now on thx," one fan wrote.

Fan's IG comments

How Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd became friends

Before they were UConn teammates, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were rivals for a spot in the 2017 FIBA U16 AmericaCup team. During a January interview with AP News, Fudd revealed how their relationship unfolded from rivals to friends.

“I was trying out for the point guard position and so was she,” Fudd said. “I can’t remember if we were on the same team or opposite teams but they already made a few cuts and we were getting down to who the actual 12 were going to be and I remember thinking, ‘This little white girl has nothing on me. I don’t have to worry about her, I will make the next cut over her.’”

Bueckers also gave her perspective on their perceived rivalry and how a strong friendship blossomed from that camp.

“It sounds like she was more worried about me,” Bueckers said. “I don’t even remember her in trials. We were on the same team but I didn’t even realize we were fighting for the same position, I was just trying to make the team. As we made the team, we were the first and second people off the bench and just bonded, we played extremely well off each other and it just grew as the years have gone by.”

Paige Bueckers convinced Azzi Fudd to join the UConn Huskies and although they have been on the same team, this season is the first one that they have enjoyed together for more than 15 games, as both players have suffered season-ending injuries over the years limiting their shared game time.

The duo might soon part as Bueckers heads to the WNBA via the draft while Fudd's future is still undecided.

