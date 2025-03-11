"Weak league" "Just unfair" - Fans divided over Paige Bueckers led UConn's fifth Big East title victory

UConn star Paige Bueckers was in sensational form as the No. 3 Huskies easily blew out the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays 70-50 in the Big East championship game on Monday evening. The popular Bueckers was awarded the Big East Most Outstanding Player award after tallying 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the championship game.

Individually, it was Bueckers' third Most Outstanding Player award, the most of any player in the history of the conference. Bueckers, who was recently inducted into UConn's Huskies of Honor, also finishes her college basketball career unbeaten against Big East opposition, boasting a formidable 66-0 record.

It was UConn's fifth consecutive Big East Tournament title since it returned to the conference, showcasing its total dominance against its opposition. During his postgame news conference, UConn coach Geno Auriemma addressed his team's supremacy in the Big East.

"The road to these tournaments, it looks easy because sometimes we have a tendency to make it look easier than it really is," Auriemma said. "But the amount of work that goes into what we try to do and how we do it, the reward that you get is being able to play in this game and win a game like this."

College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to how easily the talented Paige Bueckers and Co. dispatched the Creighton Bluejays in the championship game, with some in awe while others decried the strength of the conference.

"Just unfair," one fan wrote.

"Not really impressive," another fan wrote.

"Man, would have five without injury, or probably four because she would have just went to the W," one fan wrote.

"Now do it in the natty plz," one fan wrote.

"Weak league. Easy for UConn to win," another fan wrote.

"They lose first second round, this was a weak a** team they played," one fan wrote.

Fan's comments on IG

Fan's comments on IG

Paige Bueckers addresses Big East swansong

Paige Bueckers already revealed that this will be her last season in college basketball as she transitions to the WNBA via the 2025 draft, where she is projected to be the No. 1 pick. She addressed her Big East swansong during her postgame news conference.

"There's an emphasis on me having fun during this last postseason run, just enjoying it, just embracing it," Bueckers said. "I love playing with this team. I love playing at UConn. I love playing in these environments. So I wanted to show it more and enjoy it more, and not feel the pressure, not play with pressure, but just play with joy.

"I feel like everything's been accomplished, so I'm grateful and blessed. But it's really a team achievement, a team award, a testament to the coaching staff, my teammates, who do a whole bunch for me so I'm able to go out there and perform alongside all of them."

Paige Bueckers has already passed UConn legend Diana Taurasi on the all-time points scorer's list, and the only thing lacking from her resume is a national championship win, which the Huskies will pursue when March Madness starts in earnest.

