"Feels like it's a dream" - Paige Bueckers has perfect reaction to UConn Huskies honor induction

UConn star Paige Bueckers was the star of the show once again on Senior Night, leading the No. 5 Huskies to a comprehensive 92-57 win over the No. 20 Marquette Bulldogs. Bueckers tallied 19 points, four rebounds and seven assists in the game to wrap up an unbeaten Big East regular season for the Huskies.

After the game, the popular Bueckers was inducted into UConn's Huskies of Honor for her accomplishments with the team. Her No. 5 jersey joined some legendary names in UConn history, including the likes of Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird.

During her postgame news conference, Paige Bueckers revealed her thoughts on being accorded the honor.

"Definitely surreal," Bueckers said. "I don't know the stuff that's happened to me here, happened to the team here, you don't really reflect on it until it's over. So it still feels to me like a dream. And it's not real and it was really cool. I didn't know that was happening today. So, to have that experience, to share it with my teammates and the coaching staff, it means a lot. I found out as it was dropping."

Also honored alongside Paige Bueckers by the Huskies on Senior Night were stars Azzi Fudd, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin. Fudd has the option of either declaring for the WNBA draft or returning to Storrs for an extra season.

Paige Bueckers closes out home finale in style

Paige Bueckers closed out her last regular season with the UConn Huskies in style at Gampel Pavilion with her performance against the Marquette Bulldogs. She has formidable statistics on home court, averaging 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 4.4 assists in 32 games played at the venue. Bueckers also has a stunning 31-1 record while playing on home court.

During her farewell speech to Huskies fans at Gampel Pavilion, she revealed what she wanted her four-year legacy at UConn to be.

“A person who wore the jersey with pride, loved her teammates, loved her coaching staff and enjoyed the journey,” Bueckers said. “I just (want to) be remembered for being a great teammate and a great leader.”

Paige Bueckers already made a name for herself as the first freshman to sweep the individual awards available in college basketball. Over the years, despite battling several injuries, she has continued to imprint herself as a legend in Connecticut.

Two weeks ago, she passed the legendary Diana Taurasi on UConn's top points scorer's list, establishing herself as a bona fide legend ahead of a shot to fight for the national championship during March Madness.

