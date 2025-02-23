Hundreds of fans gather in Indiana to see Paige Bueckers outside the arena after Butler game

UConn's Paige Bueckers shook off her knee injury concerns sustained against the Seton Hall Pirates in midweek to lead the Huskies to a comprehensive 86-47 win over the Butler Bulldogs for their fifth straight win. Bueckers tallied 23 points, two rebounds and 10 assists in the blowout victory on Saturday.

The game was historic as the Hinkle Fieldhouse was sold out for the first time in Butler women's basketball history. Bueckers gave the fans a show and had already tallied 17 points by halftime with the Huskies up by 25.

During a halftime interview, legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma gave a hilarious interview about Paige Bueckers.

"No, she's never where I want her to be," Auriemma said. "You know, I think there's always a little bit more. But we'll see. You know, I think we're doing a great job of finding her, and we're doing a great job of getting some screens set there. And she's doing a great job trying to hunt down shots, which you put all those together, then that's a good combination."

After the game, fans posted clips of hundreds and possibly thousands of fans who waited in the corridors of the dressing rooms and outside the arena to catch a glimpse of the recognizable Paige Bueckers.

Paige Bueckers security situation clarified

Bri Lewerke, the freelance photographer who has become renowned among college basketball fans for taking pictures of Paige Bueckers, revealed what transpired after Saturday's game. The crowd had apparently made its way to the dressing room corridors in a bid to catch a glimpse of the UConn Huskies superstar, who is tabbed to go pro later this year via the WNBA draft.

"The crowd of people in the hallway trying to see in the locker room. Just as many people behind me, too, I was sandwiched lol," Lewerke tweeted.

Lewerke later posted a tweet on X clarifying that the security at Hinkle Fieldhouse dealt with the situation and that the popular Huskies star and the UConn team were never in a compromising security situation despite the breach by the fans.

"I wanna clarify for security context: Paige nor any of the team never ended up coming back out of this entrance after the team went in. Security did a good job at Hinkle of blocking off hallways from fans when they were going in and out of the locker room. The team was safe," Lewerke wrote.

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies will square off against the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays on Thursday in a bid to finish their Big East campaign unbeaten ahead of March Madness.

