Returning UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers was like a proud mother hen during the 2024 WNBA draft ceremony on Monday night, supporting her former teammates and friends Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl.

Forward Edwards was picked No. 6 overall by the Washington Mystics, while point guard Nika Muhl was picked No. 14 by the Seattle Storm. ESPN captured Bueckers recording the moments with her phone, leading to many fans saying she looked like a "proud mom."

College hoops fans were tickled and appreciative of Bueckers' bubbling enthusiasm as her friends' names were called out, and most couldn't wait for her turn during next year's draft, where she is expected to be one of the top picks.

"Paige will be top pick next year," a fan wrote.

Paige Bueckers celebrates relationship with Muhl and Edwards

Paige Buckers, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards were part of the same class of 2020 that joined UConn, and they have forged a strong bond of friendship that has been evident over the years.

It was Bueckers' persistent injuries that allowed Nika Muhl to become the starting point guard and refine her game to the point where she was drafted into the WNBA.

Before the Huskies played against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four, Bueckers revealed just how close the trio had become.

“Nika and Aaliyah are like my sisters. They're my bridesmaids. I want them to be like my kids’ godparents, like godmoms,” Bueckers said. “We've built such a strong relationship ever since we came into UConn together as freshmen and it means everything to be here, especially with all the blows we were dealt.

"The adversity that we went through to really come together and find strength within each other and lead this group of freshmen here to the Final Four."

The Huskies lost the Final Four game 71-69 due to a controversial call by the referee pinging Aaliyah Edwards for setting a moving screen for Paige Bueckers, who had the ball in her hand with 3.9 seconds left on the clock.

Before the game, Bueckers had been emotional while talking about the impending departure of her two closest friends, while she had already committed to returning next season.

“It's probably the most rewarding experience we've all had here at UConn and just to embrace it, enjoy it. We know that this is our last weekend playing together. So just enjoying every moment and soaking up and just having fun out there,” Paige Bueckers said.

As evidenced by her outward joy and vigorous celebrations during the WNBA draft after Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards were drafted, Paige Bueckers had forged a special relationship with the WNBA-bound duo.

