Paige Bueckers reacts to Azzi Fudd's career-high night with 8 threes in 34 point haul vs. St. John's

UConn star Azzi Fudd had a career night in the Huskies' dominant 78-40 win over the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday. Fudd tallied 34 points while shooting 59% from the field and 57% from beyond the arc (8 of 14) while adding one rebound, one assist and two steals to seal a stunning performance.

Fudd's close friend and UConn teammate, Paige Bueckers, who played second fiddle to the red-hot guard, hyped her up on her Instagram stories. She reshared UConn's post with a picture of Fudd from the game on her Instagram stories with darts emojis highlighting her hot shooting.

Buecker's IG stories

During her postgame news conference, Azzi Fudd, who has battled multiple injuries the past few seasons, showed her new-found confidence after her stellar performance against St. John's.

Trending

"Confidence is obviously through the roof right now," Azzi Fudd said. "I feel like I can't miss, even though I'm mad I missed my last two. I was locked in, extra locked in today in shootaround. I think the last few practices we've been doing a lot of press stuff, a lot of scoring. Just working on scoring, getting to the basket, not thinking.

"I think that's what it was. Kind of the combination of my teammates finding me, setting me great screens as well, getting me open. I had amazing looks thanks to them."

Azzi Fudd was challenged by Geno Auriemma

During a courtside interview with "SNY" at halftime against the St. John's Red Storm, UConn coach Geno Auriemma explained Azzi Fudd's explosive start to the game and how he challenged her to up her game before the encounter.

"I think the last few games, I think she's been way too passive in the first half, and I think she started out the game wanting to try to change that narrative, you know," Geno Auriemma said. "We didn't put any new plays in for you know, we just are trying to get her to take advantage of the opportunities that exist, you know, naturally for her.

“Having Azzi do that makes the game very, very difficult for the other team."

Azzi Fudd is averaging 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season after finally shaking off her injury woes from the past. Next up for Fudd and Paige Bueckers is a titanic clash against reigning national champions, coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here