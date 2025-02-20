"Passing a legend makes you a legend": Fans get fired up as Paige Bueckers leapfrogs Diana Taurasi in UConn scoring history

UConn star Paige Bueckers had a quiet night during the No. 5 Huskies' dominant 87-58 win over the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia but redeemed herself against the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday evening. Bueckers tallied 23 points on 61.5% shooting from the floor and 25% shooting from beyond the arc, nine rebounds and five assists in the 91-49 win.

Buecker's points tally was consequential since they moved her above UConn legend Diana Taurasi in the all-time points-scoring list. She now has 2,158 points versus Taurasi's 2,156 points and is No. 9 on the rankings for highest UConn points scorers, which is led by Maya Moore (3,036 points).

Bueckers is 21 points behind No. 8 Kerry Bascom (2,177 points). Last month, Bueckers became the fastest Huskies player to reach 2,000 points, requiring only 102 games versus Maya Moore's 108 games.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Paige Bueckers passing the controversial Diana Taurasi on the all-time points-scoring rankings.

Some fans hyped up Bueckers for her achievement.

"passing a legend makes you a legend," one fan tweeted.

"Congrats to Paige. Huge achievement," another fan tweeted.

"Deserved!" one fan tweeted.

Paige Bueckers hyped up by Geno Auriemma

During his postgame news conference, UConn coach Geno Auriemma praised Paige Bueckers for her unselfishness during games despite being the star of the team.

"She could go out there and try to get 25 shots every night if she wanted it to be that way, but she doesn't," Auriemma said. "I just want to make sure she takes advantage of all the opportunities that she has. She's one of the few players out there that you see her head always up, and she sees everything that's going on. So the more aggressive she is, the better our team is."

Bueckers is averaging 4.6 assists per game which is the best in the Big East, allowing other UConn teammates like Azzi Fudd to flourish as the Huskies head into March Madness in red-hot form.

During her postgame news conference, Bueckers was modest about her role in the Huskies' winning run.

"Just trying to contribute to winning, trying to not take a step back from what we did over the weekend," Paige Bueckers said. "Continue to move forward, continue to get better, continue to lead and keep setting the tone for what we want to look like for the rest of the season."

For the first time in two years, both Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are healthy and firing before March Madness, and with the epic road win in Columbia against the reigning national champions, Huskies fans can dream.

