What's next for Azzi Fudd after Big East title win? Closer look at UConn vs. Creighton game

UConn star Azzi Fudd led the No. 3 Huskies to their Big East title No. 23 when they beat the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays in the championship game on Monday evening. Fudd tallied 13 points on 37.5% shooting from the floor and 40% shooting from beyond the arc and two assists.

Fudd is one of the seniors alongside Paige Bueckers, who has the opportunity to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft, although the duo has one year of eligibility left. During his weekly news conference, UConn coach Geno Auriemma gave his views on Fudd's basketball future, which the guard revealed was still up in the air.

"Do I think she's ready? I mean, I've always thought to myself that players have to be tremendously confident when they leave here about what the next step for them is," Auriemma said. "And I just want her to make sure that she's played enough basketball here, done enough things, tested herself enough, that she feels completely 100% ready to go."

Should she choose to declare, Fudd could be a first-round pick, even a top-five selection. However, the uncertainty regarding her future was palpable when she told reporters on March 2:

“I think I have to sit down and talk with my family, with the people closest to me, and just talk through the decisions, options. I think a pros-and-cons list is in my near future.”

Azzi Fudd's UConn future debated

Azzi Fudd has been beset by injuries for most of her UConn career and missed huge chunks of game time during the past two years, only playing in 66 games in four years. She has one more season of eligibility remaining after the current one ends, but she could also declare for the WNBA draft.

During Friday's segment of the "Touch More" podcast, Huskies legend Sue Bird weighed in on whether Fudd should stay for an extra year in Storrs or declare for the WNBA draft, referencing the guard's injury history and potential NIL earnings as factors.

"This is how I would break it down... because of injuries, she (Azzi Fudd) didn't actually play a lot of college games," Bird said. "All of her seasons have essentially been cut short in some way, shape, or form. So is that a reason to stay? But you could also make the argument that because of injuries, you want to start your professional career sooner. That's just one take.

"So, money might not dictate this decision, meaning, usually turning pro could mean more money," Bird said. "If she stays, she enters the WNBA in 2025, aka the new CBA era, aka the new money era. But I do think you'd make more money as a pro on and off the court — and you don't have to go to class."

Before she decides on whether to follow her teammate and close friend, Paige Bueckers, to the WNBA or stay for an extra season at UConn, Azzi Fudd will attempt to lead the Huskies to the national championship.

