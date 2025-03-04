"They're your clothes but I look better in them" - UConn star Azzi Fudd teases Paige Bueckers over her fashion choices

UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd led the No. 5 Huskies to the Big East championship title unbeaten after a 92-57 win over the No. 20 Marquette Bulldogs on Sunday. Bueckers and Fudd were also among the players honored by the Huskies on senior night.

Bueckers was inducted into UConn's Huskies of Honor with her No. 5 jersey joining the likes of Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

During an interview with "Women's Champs Classic" on Monday, the pair played a hilarious game of "Who" including a funny moment when it came to their fashion choices.

"Let me clarify something, whenever you see us wear the same clothes, it's usually mine," Bueckers said.

"Okay fine, they're your clothes but I look better in them," Fudd replied.

Despite having fun off the court, Fudd and Bueckers have been on point all season. The former averages 12.8 points (shooting 45.4%, including 42.6% from beyond the arc), 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Meanwhile, the latter has averaged 18.6 points (53.4% shooting, including 40.8% from beyond the arc), as well as 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers share a close bond

Azzi Fudd and Paige Buckers share a long history together and they first met during a Team USA basketball camp when they were both in high school and before they committed to play for the UConn Huskies in 2020.

During an interview with the Huskies' social media pages, Bueckers revealed that Fudd underestimated her during the camp at first before realizing her talent.

"I don’t really look like a basketball player as much as I am," Bueckers said. "She (Fudd) definitely underestimated me. I knew what she was. She was a bucket. But I guess it took a while for her to understand what I was."

Bueckers and Fudd became friends after that encounter and the former convinced the latter to commit to play for the Huskies together. Their first few years in Storrs were interrupted and they barely shared the court with both players beset by season-ending injuries.

The 2024-2025 season has been their longest uninterrupted time playing basketball together with no injury setbacks. During an interview with "Overtime," Fudd revealed how close her bond with Bueckers was.

"Even though Paige is my best friend, she is one of the most annoying people ever," Fudd said (1:00). "She's like a thousand siblings. Our friendship is very up and down, we fight a lot. With Paige, everything turns into a competition, it can be absolutely anything."

While last year, Paige Bueckers stunned both UConn and college basketball fans with her decision to stay in Storrs for an extra year during senior night, this year, it is Azzi Fudd's future that is uncertain with the talented guard still pondering her college basketball future, according to coach Geno Auriemma.

