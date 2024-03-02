ACC basketball predictions: North Carolina, Duke and 4 other probables ranked for March Madness 2024

The ACC is historically one of the toughest conferences in college basketball to compete in. Once again, multiple ACC teams have their sights set on March Madness and earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

North Carolina and Duke yet again sit atop the ACC standings and are likely a lock to compete for the NCAA Championship as the season nears its end. In this article, we rank six ACC teams who have a significant shot at playing postseason basketball during March Madness.

Top ACC teams for March Madness 2024

#1 North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 ACC)

The Tar Heels sit atop the ACC standings and are the ninth ranked team in the country. They have matched up with many ranked opponents this season, going 5-2. Their strength of schedule should serve them well come tournament time.

The Heels have weapons all over the floor: Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Harrison Ingram or Cormac Ryan, who are capable of taking over games at any given moment.

They are a lock to make their return to March Madness after missing out last season, and they have the tools on both ends of the floor to make a deep run in the tournament.

ESPN Bracketology projected seed: 2

#2 Duke Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4 ACC)

The Duke Blue Devils are another team that has all but punched their ticket to March Madness this season. The Blue Devils are in second place in the ACC and just one game behind the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils roster is loaded with talent, led by sophomore center Kyle Filipowski and senior guard Jeremy Roach. They've also seen some big games from Jared McCain, Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor. All these stars average double-figure scoring and have the ability to light up the scoreboard in any game.

The Blue Devils could take over the top of the conference standings if they win out. They close their season at Cameron Indoor against the North Carolina Tar Heels on March 9, which could give them the upper hand against their toughest competition going into the postseason.

ESPN Bracketology projected seed: 4

#3 Clemson Tigers (20-8, 10-7 ACC)

The Clemson Tigers are in fourth place in the conference. The Tigers have been ranked as high as No. 13 this season and have knocked off North Carolina, Alabama and TCU. After a 9-1 start to the season, they lost three straight and have been more inconsistent throughout the rest of the season.

Senior center PJ Hall has been a force on the defensive end, leading the team with an average of 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals. Not only has he been an asset on the defensive end, he also leads the team in scoring average with 18.5 points per game.

Clemson has three games remaining on its schedule: Notre Dame, Syracuse and Wake Forest. It's very likely the Tigers will make a March Madness appearance if they can finish strong.

ESPN Bracketology projected seed: 5

#4 Virginia Cavaliers (21-8, 12-6)

The Virginia Cavaliers are the third team in the conference standings, behind Duke and North Carolina. The Cavaliers boosted their chances at a March Madness appearance by winning eight consecutive conference games from January to February.

Virginia's dynamic backcourt duo of Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely has been a massive part of Virginia's late-season success. Sophomore guard Ryan Dunn has also had his fair share of big-time performances for the Cavaliers. Dunn leads the team in rebounding average and is ninth in the country in blocked shots.

Virginia has just two regular season games remaining on their schedule, a big matchup on the road against Duke on Mar. 2 before returning home to face Georgia Tech.

ESPN Bracketology projected seed: 10

#5 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-10, 10-7 ACC)

Wake Forest threw their name into the March Madness conversation this season after beating No. 10 Duke on their home court last week. The Demon Deacons have flown under the radar as a competitive team in the ACC that has yet to be ranked in the AP Top 25.

Junior guard and Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis has brought his game to a whole other level, emerging as one of the conference's top players. Sallis averages a team-high 18.3 points, shooting over 50% from the field.

Sophomore guard Kevin Miller has also established himself as a solid second option on the team, averaging 15.5 points and leading the team in assists and steals.

The Demon Deacons have a favorable schedule to close out their regular season and could find themselves sneaking into March Madness as a 10 or 11 seed.

ESPN Bracketology projected seed: 10

#6 Syracuse Orange (19-10, 10-8 ACC)

The Syracuse Orange may be a bit of a longshot to earn their spot in March Madness this season.

The Orange do have one big win on their schedule against No. 9 North Carolina on Feb. 13. They have won four of their last five games, with just two remaining on the schedule.

Guard Judah Mintz has been outstanding in his second season at Syracuse. His numbers have improved from last campaign, and he looks to be one of the most promising players in the conference.

Syrcause's best shot at a tournament bid will likely be to beat Clemson on the road in their regular season finale before proceeding to the ACC tournament.

ESPN Bracketology projected seed: N/A

