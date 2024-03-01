When is the first day of March Madness 2024? Dates, schedule and more explored

With the regular season approaching the finish line, basketball fans have a different level of excitement as the NCAA Tournament 2024, also called March Madness, gets closer. The teams are eyeing the prize and fans are waiting for packed weekends. Here's a list of all you need to know including dates, schedule and more.
When is the first day of 2024 March Madness?
Selection Sunday of the tournament will be on Mar. 17. However, the First Four games will tip off on Tuesday, Mar. 19 in Dayton, Ohio.
Where is the first round of March Madness 2024?
The first round of the tournament will be held at the University of Daytona. Check out the table below.
Where to watch March Madness 2024?
NCAA games are live on TBS, TNT and TruTV, along with CBS in most cities. YouTube TV will also be streaming the tournament.
To watch the Elite 8 on the March Madness Live app, fans will need to have a subscription to a TV provider. Some of the top TV providers include AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Optimum, Verizon and Xfinity.
Tournament schedule & channels
Who won the 2023 NCAA Title?
UConn Huskies took home the prestigious title last year. The feat was extraordinary, considering they went unranked in the preseason to become the national champions.
The Huskies stole the show as they defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to become the first team in NCAA tournament history to win all their games with a 13+ point difference.
Furthermore, coach Dan Hurley became the third UConn coach to win the National Championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie.