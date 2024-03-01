When is the first day of March Madness 2024? Dates, schedule and more explored

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 01, 2024 23:19 IST
USC v Arizona State
March Madness 2024 Dates, schedule and more explored

With the regular season approaching the finish line, basketball fans have a different level of excitement as the NCAA Tournament 2024, also called March Madness, gets closer. The teams are eyeing the prize and fans are waiting for packed weekends. Here's a list of all you need to know including dates, schedule and more.

When is the first day of 2024 March Madness?

Selection Sunday of the tournament will be on Mar. 17. However, the First Four games will tip off on Tuesday, Mar. 19 in Dayton, Ohio.

Where is the first round of March Madness 2024?

The first round of the tournament will be held at the University of Daytona. Check out the table below.

ROUNDCITYVENUEDATESHOST
First FourDayton, OhioUD ArenaMarch 19 - 20University of Dayton
First/SecondBrooklyn. N.Y.Barclays CenterMarch 22 -24Atlantic 10 Conference
First/SecondCharlotte, N.C.Spectrum CenterMarch 21 - 23University of North Carolina at Charlotte
First/SecondIndianapolisGainbridge FieldhouseMarch 22 - 24IUPUI / Horizon League
First/SecondOmaha, Neb.CHI Health CenterMarch 21 - 23Creighton University
First/SecondPittsburghPPG Paints ArenaMarch 21 -23Duquesne University
First/SecondSalt Lake CityDelta CenterMarch 21 - 23University of Utah
First/SecondSpokane, Wash.Spokane Veterans Memorial ArenaMarch 22 - 24University of Idaho
First/SecondMemphis, Tenn.FedExForumMarch 22 - 24University of Memphis
East RegionalBostonTD GardenMarch 28 - 30Boston College
South RegionalDallasAmerican Airlines CenterMarch 29 -31Big 12 Conference
Midwest RegionalDetroitLittle Caesars ArenaMarch 29 - 31University of Detroit Mercy / Oakland University
West RegionalLos AngelesCrypto.com ArenaMarch 28 - 30Pepperdine University

Where to watch March Madness 2024?

NCAA games are live on TBS, TNT and TruTV, along with CBS in most cities. YouTube TV will also be streaming the tournament.

To watch the Elite 8 on the March Madness Live app, fans will need to have a subscription to a TV provider. Some of the top TV providers include AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Optimum, Verizon and Xfinity.

Tournament schedule & channels

EventStart dateChannels
Selection SundaySunday, March 17CBS, Paramount+
First FourTuesday, March 19truTV
First RoundThursday, March 21CBS, Paramount+, TBS, TNT, truTV
Second RoundSaturday, March 23CBS, Paramount+, TBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16Thursday, March 28CBS, Paramount+, TBS
Elite EightSaturday, March 30CBS, Paramount+, TBS
Final FourSaturday, April 6TBS
NCAA Championship GameMonday, April 8TBS

Who won the 2023 NCAA Title?

UConn Huskies took home the prestigious title last year. The feat was extraordinary, considering they went unranked in the preseason to become the national champions.

The Huskies stole the show as they defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to become the first team in NCAA tournament history to win all their games with a 13+ point difference.

Furthermore, coach Dan Hurley became the third UConn coach to win the National Championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie.

