When is the first day of March Madness 2024? Dates, schedule and more explored

With the regular season approaching the finish line, basketball fans have a different level of excitement as the NCAA Tournament 2024, also called March Madness, gets closer. The teams are eyeing the prize and fans are waiting for packed weekends. Here's a list of all you need to know including dates, schedule and more.

When is the first day of 2024 March Madness?

Selection Sunday of the tournament will be on Mar. 17. However, the First Four games will tip off on Tuesday, Mar. 19 in Dayton, Ohio.

Where is the first round of March Madness 2024?

The first round of the tournament will be held at the University of Daytona. Check out the table below.

ROUND CITY VENUE DATES HOST First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena March 19 - 20 University of Dayton First/Second Brooklyn. N.Y. Barclays Center March 22 -24 Atlantic 10 Conference First/Second Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center March 21 - 23 University of North Carolina at Charlotte First/Second Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 22 - 24 IUPUI / Horizon League First/Second Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center March 21 - 23 Creighton University First/Second Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena March 21 -23 Duquesne University First/Second Salt Lake City Delta Center March 21 - 23 University of Utah First/Second Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 22 - 24 University of Idaho First/Second Memphis, Tenn. FedExForum March 22 - 24 University of Memphis East Regional Boston TD Garden March 28 - 30 Boston College South Regional Dallas American Airlines Center March 29 -31 Big 12 Conference Midwest Regional Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 29 - 31 University of Detroit Mercy / Oakland University West Regional Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena March 28 - 30 Pepperdine University

Where to watch March Madness 2024?

NCAA games are live on TBS, TNT and TruTV, along with CBS in most cities. YouTube TV will also be streaming the tournament.

To watch the Elite 8 on the March Madness Live app, fans will need to have a subscription to a TV provider. Some of the top TV providers include AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Optimum, Verizon and Xfinity.

Tournament schedule & channels

Event Start date Channels Selection Sunday Sunday, March 17 CBS, Paramount+ First Four Tuesday, March 19 truTV First Round Thursday, March 21 CBS, Paramount+, TBS, TNT, truTV Second Round Saturday, March 23 CBS, Paramount+, TBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 Thursday, March 28 CBS, Paramount+, TBS Elite Eight Saturday, March 30 CBS, Paramount+, TBS Final Four Saturday, April 6 TBS NCAA Championship Game Monday, April 8 TBS

Who won the 2023 NCAA Title?

UConn Huskies took home the prestigious title last year. The feat was extraordinary, considering they went unranked in the preseason to become the national champions.

The Huskies stole the show as they defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to become the first team in NCAA tournament history to win all their games with a 13+ point difference.

Furthermore, coach Dan Hurley became the third UConn coach to win the National Championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie.