Why Do 11-Seeds Play in the First Four? Taking a look at NCAA Tournament format

March Madness, or the knockout phase of the NCAA tournament, officially kicks off with the First Four. It is a play-in scheme where eight teams—four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams—play each other to determine the last four teams that will compete in the first round.

The winners of the four knockout matches will complete the 64-team cast in the NCAA Tournament.

Why do selectors pick four 11-seed teams in the First Four?

Typically, the four 11-seed teams chosen for the First Four are the four lowest-seeded at-large universities. The four 11-seed teams battle for two spots in the first round. However, in some cases, selectors chose four 12-seed teams for the two 12-seed spots in the First Four knockout phase.

Since the format was first introduced in 2011, teams in the First Four have advanced to at least the Round of 32 in 11 of the 12 men's tournaments.

Only two teams that started in the First Four—the VCU Rams in 2011 and the UCLA Bruins in 2021—have made it to the Final Four.

On the other hand, the 2023 Fairleigh Dickinson squad was the only 16-seed team that made it to the Round of 32, beating No. 1 Purdue in the Round of 64 before succumbing to Florida Atlantic in the next round.

The 2021 UCLA Bruins were the last 11-seed team to make it to the Final Four.

How do the First Four work?

The matches lasted two days, with four lowest-ranked automatic qualifiers from a field of 68 and four lowest-seeded "at-large" teams competing in four knockout rounds. The four lowest-ranked automatic qualifiers are rated No. 16, while the four lowest-seeded at-large teams are seeded 11th or 12th.

The two 16-seed teams will play the two No. 1-seeded squads in the opening, while the two 11-seed (or 12-seed) college programs will play either the No. 5- or No. 6-ranked squads in the first round.

First Four Teams: Schedule

According to the NCAA website, the eight teams that will play in the First Four will be determined on Selection Sunday, slated for March 17. The First Four are scheduled for March 19–20.

Here is the rest of the schedule for March Madness 2024:

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23–24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

